Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report sales of $9.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

RCUS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,839. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.