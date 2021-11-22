Bytom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.12 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $73.95 million and $12.12 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.12 or 0.00371748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,715,054,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,249,231 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

