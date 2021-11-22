Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 70,765 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,765 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,458,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,413,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. 61,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

