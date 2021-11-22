Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $434.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.75 and its 200-day moving average is $402.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $326.06 and a 1 year high of $432.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.