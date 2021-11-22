McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $434.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,506. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $326.06 and a 1-year high of $432.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

