McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Acquires 449 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,399 shares of company stock worth $5,463,841. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

