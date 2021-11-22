McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. 411,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,672,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

