Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Spire stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. 2,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Get Spire alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Spire by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.