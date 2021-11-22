TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE:THS traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,478. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

