Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.44 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

