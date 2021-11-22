Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,559 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $13.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.