VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 128,368 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $51.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

