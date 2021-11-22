RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RYB Education by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RYB Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in RYB Education by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.42. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,683. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. RYB Education had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

