Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,690. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.05 and a 52 week high of $327.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

