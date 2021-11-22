Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

