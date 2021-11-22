SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Northern Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 555.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $87.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

