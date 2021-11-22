Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.