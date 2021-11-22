Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,166.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $917.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $750.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 378.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

