WJ Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1,008.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 8,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

