Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

