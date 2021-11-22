WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,134 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Square by 112.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 71,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,723 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Square by 37.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

Shares of SQ traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.10. The stock had a trading volume of 182,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,047. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.41, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.36 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

