Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,851 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 4.1% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Ares Capital by 591.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

