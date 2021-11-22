Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,060,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after buying an additional 1,926,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.16. 20,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,554. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19.

