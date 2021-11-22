Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.84

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.84 and last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 1628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,632 shares of company stock worth $23,507,866. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

