On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

ONON stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

