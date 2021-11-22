Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 3,398 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,321. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.