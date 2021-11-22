$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Iteris by 161.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 61,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 325.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,193. Iteris has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

