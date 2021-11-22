Susquehanna Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.11. 21,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.71 and a 12 month high of $197.82.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

