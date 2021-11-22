ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 869,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $849.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $811.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.35. The stock has a market cap of $348.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. ASML has a 52 week low of $420.75 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

