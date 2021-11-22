Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce sales of $39.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.40 million and the highest is $39.75 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.60 million to $157.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $158.55 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $160.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

KINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Friday. 15,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

