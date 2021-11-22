Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post sales of $50.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Safehold reported sales of $39.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $187.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $235.15 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $248.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,578. Safehold has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $2,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 872,754 shares of company stock worth $65,913,182 and have sold 94,000 shares worth $8,389,570. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

