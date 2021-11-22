Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 37.6% Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $895,511.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00227003 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

