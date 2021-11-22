United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 203.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $209.34. 8,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.72. The firm has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

