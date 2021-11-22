IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $8,164,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 118,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $3,482,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $175.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

