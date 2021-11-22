Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Sells C$137,700.00 in Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 3,600 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at C$272,531.25.

Dave Howcroft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Dave Howcroft purchased 9 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.81 per share, with a total value of C$313.29.

TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.34. 11,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,904. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.24 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.43.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

