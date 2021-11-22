Parkside Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $92.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.99. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

