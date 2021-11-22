Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $242.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.73 and its 200-day moving average is $226.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $183.37 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

