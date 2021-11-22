Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,187 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.