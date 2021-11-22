-$0.25 EPS Expected for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astra Space.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

ASTR stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 971,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,803. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

