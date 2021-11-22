Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 92 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.23. 34,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,392. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.22 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

