Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.90

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 67181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,060 shares of company stock worth $30,142,102 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

