Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.64

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 7473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

