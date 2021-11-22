OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.42

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 25149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.57). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

