VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $29.92

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $28.85. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 157,653 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after buying an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

