View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.20. View shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 5,665 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIEW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in View by 15.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in View by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in View by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in View by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in View in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

