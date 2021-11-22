Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $112.75

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.75, but opened at $108.05. Chase shares last traded at $110.26, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Chase alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $312,210. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth $4,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chase by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chase by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.