Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

