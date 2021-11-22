Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NTZ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,254. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 million, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

