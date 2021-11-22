Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $21.27. Vapotherm shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

VAPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,195 shares of company stock worth $444,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 205.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.