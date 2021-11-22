Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Health Properties by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the first quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth $92,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,386. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.06.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

